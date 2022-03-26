PRW Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $185.82 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

