PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 795,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

