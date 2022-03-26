PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.65. 1,274,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

