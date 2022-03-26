PRW Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 197,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,170. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $746.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,053 shares of company stock worth $3,551,255. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

