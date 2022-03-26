Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.51).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 314.40 ($4.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

