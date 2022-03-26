Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €110.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of PROSY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

