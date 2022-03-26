Prosper Price Tops $0.63 (PROS)

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001882 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars.

