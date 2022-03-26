Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.29 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 112.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

