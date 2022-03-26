Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 465.5% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PFIE opened at $1.32 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James increased their target price on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
