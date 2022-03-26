PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday.

PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

