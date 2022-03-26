Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.74

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.74 and traded as low as $17.51. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,343 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.