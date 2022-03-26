Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 642,397 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 102.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 302,009 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

