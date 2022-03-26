Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSET stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.