Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 2.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 256,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 443,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of £5.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

