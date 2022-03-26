Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.23

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$125.23 and traded as low as C$104.40. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$106.11, with a volume of 143,847 shares traded.
PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 34.76.
About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
