PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 2,943 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

