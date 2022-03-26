Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

