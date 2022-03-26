Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $26,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

