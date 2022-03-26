Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. Portillos has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $28,523,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

