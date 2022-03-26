Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the February 28th total of 300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.98 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

