PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

MYPS stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,600 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $60,606.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 223,600 shares of company stock valued at $983,246 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

