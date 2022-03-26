Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.