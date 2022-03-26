Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.12. 900,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

