PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $375.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,378.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00812563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00200752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00024187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.