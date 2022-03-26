Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after buying an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

