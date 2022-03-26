Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,352,965. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

