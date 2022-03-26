Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.06. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PING shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PING remained flat at $$26.32 during midday trading on Friday. 1,067,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,753. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

