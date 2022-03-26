PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Head-To-Head Contrast

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.24 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.00 PFSweb $342.51 million 0.73 -$5.50 million $6.85 1.66

ALJ Regional has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. ALJ Regional is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ALJ Regional and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PFSweb is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% PFSweb 47.57% -11.57% -4.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PFSweb beats ALJ Regional on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash service, and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

