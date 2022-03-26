Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 86,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,782,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,584,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

