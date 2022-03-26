Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

