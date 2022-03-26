Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Perficient stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 234,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,054. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. Perficient has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

