Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NYSE PAG opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

