PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)
