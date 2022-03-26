PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.50.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

