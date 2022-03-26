PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. PaySign has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $1,362,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 219.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 422,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 289,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PaySign during the second quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

