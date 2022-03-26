PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,373,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $188.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

