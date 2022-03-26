Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Paylocity stock opened at $202.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.81. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

