Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.38. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

