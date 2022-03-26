PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $42.61 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $42.61 million and approximately $566,412.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00321380 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004741 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.15 or 0.01329795 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002999 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

