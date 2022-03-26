Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years.

PKBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 11,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

