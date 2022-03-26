Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PKOH. StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -24.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

