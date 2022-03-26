Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

