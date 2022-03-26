Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

