Parallel Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $134.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.16 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.