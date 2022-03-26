Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 3,251 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.