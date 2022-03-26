PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Billion

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $7.30 or 0.00016453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $146.14 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00035476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 686,542,639 coins and its circulating supply is 278,440,331 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

