Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

