Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 628,301 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
