PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

