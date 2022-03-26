PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,610 shares of company stock worth $7,421,529. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

